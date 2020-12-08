Disqualified learner driver fined $3000

A KIA Ora woman who lost her learner’s licence in 2005 has faced court after she was caught growing three cannabis plants and driving an unlicensed, unregistered car.

Michelle Francis Miller faced Gympie Magistrates Court on December 7, pleading guilty to five charges including producing cannabis.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said police attended the Kia Ora residence on November 17, knocked on the front door and received no answer.

“[Police] observed two cannabis plants growing in plain view in pots on the concrete veranda, approximately 60cm tall, appeared in good health,” Sgt Campbell said.

“Observed a further cannabis plant growing in the ground and that was approximately 80cm tall and in good health.”

Sgt Campbell said police seized the plants and questioned Miller on the matter.

“The defendant advised police she had planted the seeds approximately four months earlier, watered the seeds, the plants had grown and she intended for them to be for personal use,” she said.

On November 21, police stopped Miller, who did not hold a driver’s licence and was driving an unregistered, uninsured white Holden Commodore on Damm Road, Kia Ora.

The Commodore’s number plate was registered to a different vehicle.

Sgt Campbell said the defendant was asked to produce her licence and told police it had been disqualified several years earlier.

“Subsequent checks confirm the defendant’s learners licence had been cancelled on January 20, 2005 for a period of four years and never renewed after that date,” she said.

“When questioned about the status of the registration of the vehicle, the defendant advised police it was unregistered and had been for an excess of 10 years and of course, your honor, it no longer had compulsory third party insurance.

“When questioned about the plates, the defendant stated she had received them from an associate a number of years earlier and checks revealed that they did not belong to that vehicle.”

Magistrate Hallin said Miller has similar drug related and traffic matters on her criminal history.

Mr Hallin issued a fine of $600 for the drugs misuse matter and a fine of $2400 for the other four offences.

“$3000 all up, one would suggest you don’t drive unless you have a licence and that you drive an insured, registered car and not use someone else’s plates in the future,” Mr Hallin said.

“Convictions are recorded in each case.”