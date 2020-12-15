Disqualified learner blows nearly four times limit, does burnout

A 36-year-old man claimed his car ‘must be broken’ after performing a burnout in front of police. Picture: File

A 36-year-old man claimed his car ‘must be broken’ after performing a burnout in front of police. Picture: File

BEFORE blowing nearly four times the legal limit, a disqualified learner driver was seen by police performing multiple burnouts in the Gympie CBD and blocking other vehicles on the road.

Luke Wayne Hunter, a scaffolder from New South Wales pleaded guilty to all charges on Monday at Gympie Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said police were performing patrols at 7:30pm on July 3, in the Gympie CBD when their attention was drawn to a Ford station wagon creating a large cloud of smoke.

“The vehicle turned left into a one-way section of Mary Street before reversing out, performing a U-turn to stop, facing away from police on the incorrect side of Monkland Street,” Sergeant Campbell said.

“The defendant has come to a stop in the middle of the intersection, preventing other motorists from entering the intersection.

“The defendant was then accelerating and spinning wheels, as the vehicle‘s tires were spinning the vehicle drifted on to the incorrect side of the road.”

Police had to activate their lights and sirens, positioning themselves directly behind Hunter’s vehicle.

Sergeant Campbell said Hunter then performed a second burnout directly in front of police.

“Police approached the vehicle, the defendant stated he had no urgent reason causing him to do a burnout and stated his car must be broken as it just kept spinning the tyres,” she said.

“A learners permit had been disqualified in 2019, and no other licence had been issued since.”

While speaking with Hunter, police noticed his eyes were bloodshot and his breath smelt of liquor.

A roadside breath test showed a reading of 0.192, nearly four times the legal alcohol limit.

Police breath tested Hunter after noticing signs of intoxication. Picture: File

Magistrate Callaghan said Hunter’s actions caused a lot of concern for other drivers and were “in any language, dangerous”.

“Also [made dangerous] by the fact that you were adversely affected by liquor at the time, your reading is high and you’re doing burnouts,” Mr Callaghan said.

“You deserve not to have a license for a period of time.”

Hunter’s license was disqualified for nine months and he was fined a total of $1500.

Convictions were recorded.