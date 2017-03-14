Disney characters sighted at Coles

CHARACTERS: Staff at Gympie Coles have dressed up as Disney characters to raise money for the Redkite Foundation.

Rapunzel, Alice in Wonderland and the Cheshire Cat have all been spotted at Coles today, as the supermarket aims to raise money for the Redkite Foundation.

The Redkite Foundation helps young people, children and their families who are fighting cancer.

Staff members have dressed up as their favourite Disney characters and have been caught hiding in the aisles of the grocery store.

Rumour has it the Cheshire cat has been playing tricks.

Rapunzel, also known as Coles store manager Kim Todd, said it is is the second time the staff have dressed up.

"Last year we tried superheroes and this year is Disney.”

Ms Todd said she will also raise money herself, by cutting her long hair.

Or rather, Rapunzel will be cutting her hair off later this month.

"I'm cutting off my hair on the 28th of March and aim to raise a couple of thousand dollars.”

The staff will have a GoFundMe page up and running soon, where the public will be able to make donations.

Customers can make donations when they make their purchases at the checkout.