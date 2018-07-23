Dismemberment murder accused ‘got a hitman’

MURDER accused Lindy Yvonne Williams said she once "got a hitman" and claimed a man "chopped up" George Gerbic over a $46,000 dispute, jurors have heard.

Ms Williams, 60, has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to interfering with the Tanawha man's corpse.

Her partner Mr Gerbic's torso, decapitated and with hands missing, was found in a grass fire near Gympie in September 2013.

On Monday morning, Brisbane Supreme Court heard from a private detective, Ms Williams's great niece, a former boyfriend, and a former partner of Mr Gerbic.

Private investigator Guy Oakley said Ms Williams called him from custody after her arrest in 2014.

He said Ms Williams claimed a man "of Chinese background" went to Tanwaha and "this fellow had chopped up George".

Mr Oakley said Ms Williams claimed the man was a friend who spent his time between Sydney and Singapore.

Mr Oakley said Ms Williams told him she felt entitled to $46,000 of Mr Gerbic's money.

He said Ms Williams claimed the man went to Tanwaha to "get the money."

Police and SES search for clues for a missing Tanawha man. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily Warren Lynam

But Ms Williams told Mr Oakley a fight broke out, the man killed Mr Gerbic, and dismembered him.

Mr Oakley said he was told the man was disturbed, so "had to decamp from the place with the parts that he had in the car".

Mr Oakley said Ms Williams claimed the Asian man told her to dump Mr Gerbic's torso on the road near Gympie.

Great-niece Tamikah Gillies said Ms Williams once claimed she caught her partner masturbating while "watching a soccer game".

She also said Ms Williams claimed to have "got a hitman" after a different man attacked her and "pushed her off a bridge".

Charles Anderson, a former boyfriend of Ms Williams, said the murder accused called him "out of the blue" and proposed a trip to Thailand.

It took ten months for Mr Gerbic's remains to be identified.

Mr Anderson said he and Ms Williams flew on New Years' Day 2014 to Bangkok where she "had her teeth done".

Mr Anderson said he noticed tattoos on both Ms Williams's forearms.

"She mentioned that they would hide scars...that she had a fight with George."

Later, a former partner of Mr Gerbic said Ms Williams called her unexpectedly in November 2012, asking if Mr Gerbic had even been violent.

The former partner said Mr Gerbic had attacked her, and if Ms Williams was fearful, she should leave.

She said Ms Williams also told her: "I have a brain tumour and my doctor tells my if my head gets so much as bumped, I could die".



The trial continues.

