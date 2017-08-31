24°
News

Disliking trees no reason to remove them, council confirms

There are hundreds of well established gum trees on the Carseldine Government Precinct grounds.
There are hundreds of well established gum trees on the Carseldine Government Precinct grounds. Renee McKeown
scott kovacevic
by

HAVE serious hayfever from roadside flora or simply dislike the look of a tree?

Unfortunately, these are not reasons for Gympie Regional Council to remove trees under a new tree management policy.

Adopted unanimously in yesterday's ordinary council meeting, the Council Managed Trees Procedure will provide consistency for a common complaint made by residents.

"Trees become an issue from time to time, especially with the gum trees we have on the sides of the road,” Mayor Mick Curran said.

"In the past because there's been no policy, there's been no definitive action going forward.”

Previously, trees on roads and reserves were judged on a case-by-case basis and were only removed if they were in poor health, dangerous, or considered to be a nuisance.

Those listed as pests by the state government will also be removed.

Under the new system, tree removal is considered a "last resort option”, but is considered under certain circumstances.

These include if the tree is dead, presents a hazard to traffic or the public, has been damaged, or if its roots are damaging infrastructure above or below ground.

Trees will not be removed if they are used by native wildlife for roosting or foraging, where a tree is blocking a view (including billboards) where the tree was there first, or to reduce or remove termite populations.

While the council is not responsible for trees along state-maintained roads, residents should still raise any concerns with the council contact centre, with the intent of providing a one-stop shop for addressing problems.

"If there's a tree that's in danger of hurting anyone it gets treated as a priority,” Cr Curran said.

Topics:  gympie council gympie regional council tree removal trees

Gympie Times
Horror infection eats hole in racing identity's heart

Horror infection eats hole in racing identity's heart

The region's worst flu season in years was almost fatal for Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill this week, when a secondary infection attacked his heart

711 million email accounts leaked. Check if you're affected

771 million people affected and that almost definitely includes you.

Air-con too cold? Energy companies could take control

Energy companies could control your air conditioning

“It’s a way to manage customer demand."

Hospitals using armed police to fine smoking patients

smoking cigarette

Not even the mental health patients are immune.

Local Partners