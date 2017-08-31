Disliking trees no reason to remove them, council confirms

There are hundreds of well established gum trees on the Carseldine Government Precinct grounds.

HAVE serious hayfever from roadside flora or simply dislike the look of a tree?

Unfortunately, these are not reasons for Gympie Regional Council to remove trees under a new tree management policy.

Adopted unanimously in yesterday's ordinary council meeting, the Council Managed Trees Procedure will provide consistency for a common complaint made by residents.

"Trees become an issue from time to time, especially with the gum trees we have on the sides of the road,” Mayor Mick Curran said.

"In the past because there's been no policy, there's been no definitive action going forward.”

Previously, trees on roads and reserves were judged on a case-by-case basis and were only removed if they were in poor health, dangerous, or considered to be a nuisance.

Those listed as pests by the state government will also be removed.

Under the new system, tree removal is considered a "last resort option”, but is considered under certain circumstances.

These include if the tree is dead, presents a hazard to traffic or the public, has been damaged, or if its roots are damaging infrastructure above or below ground.

Trees will not be removed if they are used by native wildlife for roosting or foraging, where a tree is blocking a view (including billboards) where the tree was there first, or to reduce or remove termite populations.

While the council is not responsible for trees along state-maintained roads, residents should still raise any concerns with the council contact centre, with the intent of providing a one-stop shop for addressing problems.

"If there's a tree that's in danger of hurting anyone it gets treated as a priority,” Cr Curran said.