DISGUSTING: The gutless note left on a Gympie woman's car

SHOCKING: Grace Thras, 76, with the anonymous letter left on her car in Mary St last week. Renee Albrecht

A LIFELONG Gympie resident was shocked to discover a 'disgusting' anonymous note left under the windscreen wiper of her Kia sedan last week.

Grace Thras, 76, didn't find the typed and printed note until her daughter saw it on her bonnet after she returned home from the post office on Mary St, where she'd parked in the disabled spot out the front.

In all caps, the letter started somewhat ironically by stating "this is a polite notice”.

"You have parked in a most inconvienient (sic) place, we are so disgusted,” it continued.

"Hope the fleas of a thousand cammels (sic) infest your a**se when you are on the highway.”

A close-up of the anonymous note attached to 76-year-old Grace Thras' car, featuring multiple misspellings. Renee Albrecht

Mrs Thras, who holds a disabled parking permit, said she had never before been treated so rudely.

"I looked at it and thought, 'what the dickens is that?'” she said.

"There's no need for anything like that, it's disgraceful, it's so rude.

"I've lived in Gympie all my life and nothing like that has ever happened to me.

"What is happening to this town? There is no respect.”

Even despite struggling with chronic neck and back pain, Mrs Thras said she always parks in regular spots because "someone needs it more than I do”.

"I use my disabled sticker if there's nowhere else, because there's someone worse than me in a wheelchair.

"If there's other parks, I'll use them.”

Mrs Thras said she wondered whether other locals had received a similar note due to the fact that it had been typed out and printed.

