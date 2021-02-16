‘Disgusting’: Something in the water at Cooloola Cove

Cooloola Cove resident David Morley loves a cup of tea, but for the past week any pleasure has gone out of that, with the water coming out of the taps at his Nautilus Drive home smelling and tasting so bad it is undrinkable. FILE PHOTO

Cooloola Cove resident David Morley loves a cup of tea, but for the past week any pleasure has gone out of that, with the water coming out of the taps at his Nautilus Drive home smelling and tasting so bad it is undrinkable.

Mr Morley has been forced to get drinking water from his neighbour, who has filtered tank water.

He said yesterday he normally bought drinking water from the local Woolworths Supermarket, but they’d sold out this week.

“Mostly, the water to drink is reasonable, but boil it and make a cup of black tea and the problem becomes disgusting,” he said. The taste was “difficult to describe” but was so bad he could not drink it.

An initially “standard” response following a complaint to Gympie Regional Council prompted him to post something in the local Facebook group. But yesterday he received a call from the council water department explaining that his home was at a dead end main which finished nearby, and that was the reason the water sometimes tasted bad.

“The water becomes stale as not enough users are taking from the main and they need flushing regularly to ensure fresh water is present,” Mr Morley was told. “They said they flushed it this morning following my complaint and to try it now and get back to him if not fixed. We tried it and still bad so contacted (council) again.” They have been told someone will be out there to flush the pipes and hopefully fix the problem today (Tuesday).

A Gympie Regional Council spokesman said the problem was nothing to do with ageing or broken water mains.

“There are no current problems with the pipes that council is aware of, and there has been no change or works performed at the Cooloola Cove Water Treatment Plant,” they said.

“Council have scheduled a main flush today to reduce water discolouration. We currently have no major pipe replacement works planned for Tin Can Bay. The breaks which occurred in January in Tin Can Bay are unlikely to impact water quality in Cooloola Cove as the water from the Cooloola Cove Water treatment Plant is supplied to Cooloola Cove before being supplied to Tin Can Bay.”

The council has asked that if any resident had concerns or feedback regarding town water or any council service, to contact the council so it can look into the issue as soon as possible.

To do this, call 1300 307 800 or lodge an online inquiry at www.gympie.qld.gov.au/contact-us