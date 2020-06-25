Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man who spat on a police officer twice after claiming he was infected with coronavirus laughed in the back seat of the cop car after being arrested.
A man who spat on a police officer twice after claiming he was infected with coronavirus laughed in the back seat of the cop car after being arrested.
Crime

Man claiming to have coronavirus spits on police officer

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
25th Jun 2020 3:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man who was arrested for spitting on a police officer twice after claiming he was infected with coronavirus laughed in the back seat of the cop car.

Betherly Dean Barlow, 42, appeared in the Townsville District Court on Wednesday morning where he pleaded guilty to serious assault police officer by biting, spitting etc.

The court was told police witnessed Barlow exit the Rising Sun bottle shop at Mundingburra on the wrong side of the road before mounting the median strip on March 25 this year.

Police pulled the vehicle over and requested Barlow provide a breath sample.

Crown prosecutor Shannon Sutherland said Barlow refused to provide a sample and told the police constable, "him and two others in the car had coronavirus".

As the police constable moved the breathalyser through the car window closer to Barlow's face, he spat on the officer's right hand.

Barlow was arrested and as he walked towards the police car, he spat again at the police constable.

The court heard after Barlow was placed in the police vehicle, he started laughing in the back seat.

Ms Sutherland told the court, the police constable that was involved in the offending "was placed under much unnecessary stress and anxiety".

The court heard Barlow was tested for coronavirus but returned a negative result.

Defence barrister Travis Schmitt said Barlow had abused alcohol his whole life and had been drinking on the day of the offence.

"His level of intoxication provides some explanation to his poor judgment and he is extremely sorry for his behaviour," he said.

"It is out of character. He has never spat on anyone and he doesn't know why he did it on this particular occasion."

Judge John Coker told Barlow disrespecting any frontline worker was " an appalling degree of behaviour".

"They were nothing short of disgusting and you should hang your head in shame," he said.

Judge Coker declared the 91 days spent in pre-sentence custody and sentenced Barlow to 12 months' jail with immediate parole.

Convictions were recorded.

Originally published as 'Disgusting': Man with 'coronavirus' spits on police officer

assault betherly dean barlow coronavirus crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie Basketballer on list of elite top 30 past players

        premium_icon Gympie Basketballer on list of elite top 30 past players

        News The former Brisbane Bullet was featured on the Courier Mail’s top 30 past players.

        FREEZING! Gympie shivers through coldest morning of the year

        premium_icon FREEZING! Gympie shivers through coldest morning of the year

        News The chilliest start to the year comes just two days after the previous record was...

        Lifeline offered to cash-strapped Gympie Show

        premium_icon Lifeline offered to cash-strapped Gympie Show

        News The Show Society says it needs an injection of $130,000 to put on the Show in 2021...

        Gympie region man to face court after fleeing scene of crash

        premium_icon Gympie region man to face court after fleeing scene of crash

        News Police allegedly found man walking 50m from scene of Curra crash