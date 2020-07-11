‘DISGUSTING’: Illegal dumping ruins popular family spot

Kev Ice captured this illegal rubbishing dumping at Tin Can Bay.

TIN Can Bay residents are fed up with the “disgusting” illegal rubbish dumping that continues to happen on vacant blocks of land on the beautiful Cooloola Coast, marketed for its pristine environment.

A recent post in Facebook group Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Cove & Rainbow Beach Buy & Sell by Kev Ice showed rubbish and green waste had been dumped on vacant land between the Tin Can Bay Country Club and the shooting complex.

Several pictures were posted to the group showing items such as panes of glass, white goods, plastic chairs and large amounts of green waste left in the area, which is close to a dirt track used by local families and children for bike riding.

Illegal rubbish dumping at Tin Can Bay. Picture: Kev Ice

“Really, families take their kids there riding – bloody idiots,” Mitchell McNair commented on the post.

“I used to live up in Tin Can Bay and come up and visit. We bring bikes and ride around that track. Last time there was a dead carcass put there and now there’s green waste, microwaves fridges and everything there; it’s such a shame,” Wade Dennis said.

Dangerous: Panes of glass dumped near a bike track used by kids. Picture: Kev Ice

Illegal rubbish dumping has been a problem in the region for several years and Facebook commenters attributed some recent occurrences to the changes made to Gympie region dumps’ operating times and fees.

White goods were among the items dumped on the land. Picture: Kev Ice

“It started with the council charging to dump green waste,” a post reads.

The original poster, Kev Ice, and Gympie Regional Council had not responded at the time of publication.