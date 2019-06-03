'Vile': Teen allegedly filmed horror rape attempt, assault

Gladstone Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Anderson provides detail to a serious assault in New Auckland on Sunday.

Gladstone Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Anderson provides detail to a serious assault in New Auckland on Sunday. Liana Walker

A GLADSTONE teen accused of the horror assault and attempted rape of an 18-year-old woman will have his mental health assessed before fronting court tomorrow.

The 18-year-old man, who The Observer cannot legally name until he has been committed for the sex assault charge, had his matters mentioned in Gladstone Magistrates Court today after the alleged offending early Sunday morning.

Police have alleged the ordeal lasted for 30 minutes and was captured on video by a co-accused - a young woman.

The teen was charged with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm, attempt to commit rape, and robbery/armed while in company.

He was not brought up to the courtroom from the Gladstone watch-house and was represented by defence lawyer Bianca Hight.

Ms Hight initially told the court her client wanted to apply for bail however about 3pm today requested a mental health assessment for her client and made no application for bail.

Outside court today, Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Anderson told media at a press conference the teen - known to police - was with two 17-year-old girls when the group approached the victim from behind about 2.30am on Flinders Parade.

Police have alleged the victim was verbally abused, had her hair pulled, was kicked and punched in the head, face and body several times.

Police alleged one of the 17-year-old girls filmed the ordeal while the man and other juvenile attacked the victim.

He said the victim had been out with friends but walked away before she was allegedly assaulted.

Sen Sgt Anderson said police watched the video and described the attack as "vile" and "disgusting".

"It has no place in the community," he said.

"She (the victim) is very shaken about what has occurred.

"We are offering support services to her."

Sen Sgt Anderson said the man allegedly stole jewellery and a mobile phone from the woman before fleeing on foot.

The two 17-year-old girls will be dealt with under the juvenile justice act.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella remanded the man in police custody and ordered him to appear in person in court tomorrow.

The Crimes (Sexual Offences) Act makes it an offence for anyone to publish a report, including posting on Facebook, about criminal proceedings which identifies a person charged (with a rape offence) before committal.