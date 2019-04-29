'DISGUSTED': Youths trash Mary Valley Anzac tribute

'DISGUSTING': Before and after the floral tributes placed at the Imbil cenotaph was trashed by a group of kids over the weekend.

"ENOUGH is enough.”

Mary Valley RSL Sub Branch president Rex Brenneke could not hide his disgust when he learnt a group of children had desecrated Imbil's decorated cenotaph just days after a large crowd had gathered to pay tribute to the region's fallen.

Imbil residents awoke Sunday to find the collection of floral tributes placed around the cenotaph at the Anzac Day service last Thursday had been ripped apart, strewn across the walkway and used to smear the walls of the nearby public toilets in a late night juvenile joy run.

The act, captured on CCTV camera, showed a group of primary-school aged children stomping on wreaths and kicking them up and down the walkway.

It was the latest act of vandalism in a string of many by local children that previously prompted the installation of security cameras on the RSL building, Mr Brenneke said.

"For them to do this days after Anzac day- I was disgusted and absolutely horrified,” the war veteran said.

It soured the contribution scores of the region's school children made in Imbil last Thursday, the branch's liaison officer Viv Jensen said.

"The teachers and schools are very supportive and immerse the students in the meaning of Anzac,” Mrs Jensen said.

"These wreathes were acknowledging the contribution made by the Mary Valley community -so to have these children just trash it has been a major disappointment.”

The Mary Valley had played a large role in national service, Mrs Jensen said.

Mr Brenneke said damage to any memorial showed "disrespect on the highest level.”

"They are sacred places - a place of reflection, a place where you can mourn - it's no different to a cemetery.

"This doesn't help the veterans - their PTSD, their anxiety or depression.”

The footage would be given to police, he said.