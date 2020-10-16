DISGUSTED: Jerome slams response to election sign theft

Independent candidate Tim Jerome says the social media response to the continue theft of his election signs has been ‘disgusting’.

Independent candidate Tim Jerome says the social media response to the continue theft of his election signs has been ‘disgusting’.

A letter to the editor from Independent candidate Tim Jerome:

Why is it that people think that it is funny when my signs get taken or broken?

I had people make comments on social media saying how funny it was that my election signs were getting taken as soon as I put them up.

When my wife and I read these comments, we are disgusted that people have stooped to such a low moral standard.

People were saying “he has plenty of money he can afford it”.

Mr Jerome has been campaigning ahead of the October 31 election. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

People are so quick to judge and make an opinion not based on fact.

Here are the facts: my wife and I have money in the bank. The money in the bank is from a sale of our farm we had at Kilkivan. We now rent, we have been renting for seven years since the sale of our farm at Kilkivan, that is why we have available money in the bank. We can’t get into the rural market because the prices are so high at the moment. We live by the mentality if you haven’t got it you don’t spend it. The money we have in the bank we use to live and pay for what we need to survive. Every year our savings get lower and lower.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

So, when people pull down our signs and laugh about it or think it is funny please think again.

Mr Jerome says he and his wife, Jo, rely on money from the sale of their Kilkivan farm to fund his election campaign.

My wife and I are using money we worked hard to save to pay for this election.

Every cent we spend on this election makes it just that bit harder to own our own rural property again.

It is going to cost me about $10,000 to do this election. This is $10,000 from my wife and my savings.

I am passionate about making a difference in this region that is why I have invested my family’s money and time in this election.

We as a family have made this sacrifice so please respect our commitment and leave our signs alone.

Tim Jerome, Traveston