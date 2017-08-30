27°
News

Disgust over spray paint vandalism on sand, rocks at beach

ECO GRAFITTI: A group of vandals have defaced the beach at Double Island Point.
ECO GRAFITTI: A group of vandals have defaced the beach at Double Island Point. Facebook: Epic Ocean Adventures
Rachel Lang
by

A GROUP of beach vandals have sparked outrage across the Sunshine Coast when photographs of their artwork were posted to social media.

Beach adventure tour company Epic Ocean Adventures spotted rocks and sand doused in spray paint on Saturday, snapping photos to share their disgust online.

"Came in from our ocean adventures this afternoon and was pretty disappointed to see this complete lack of respect and disregard for the national park and Double Island Point," the tour company posted on Facebook.

"Some type of spray paint was used to write names on the rocks (Double Island) north side."

The post has since been shared over 100 times, with people across the Sunshine Coast condemning of the beach vandals.

Palmwoods local Cassie Morris called the graffiti "completely disgraceful."

"No respect for our beaches and tourist attractions," Allison Dallas Flanders said.

Some have even put a call out to the parents of the Double Island vandals.

Peregian Beach resident Dave Hirst shared the post, shouting out to anyone who may know the mystery artists.

"Anyone know Sahara, Tori, Ella and the birthday boy Keanu? They are required back at Double Island Point to clean up their vandalism," he said.

The Sunshine Coast Daily
Widgee to celebrate school's anniversary

Widgee to celebrate school's anniversary

It has come a long way from its humble beginnings and The Widgee State School will host a party for its 125th anniversary

Animal cruelty case shocks Gympie judge

A Chatsworth man has been jailed for gratuitous cruelty.

Judge compared bird torture to live baiting

HELP: Kilkivan teachers desperate for your vote

The Kilkivan State School staff at Book Week.

'It's imperative to look after the staff who care for our kids'

A glittering evening for the Golden Debutante Ball

15 Gympie ladies aged either 16 or 17 made their debut into society at the Golden Debutante Ball on Friday August 18 at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Gympie ladies make their debut at gala society event

Local Partners