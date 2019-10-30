Menu
Gympie Resident Jack Murray needs a footpath so he can safely walk around and doesn't have to continue to walk on the road.
News

Disgust at mayor’s dismissal of old man’s request for better footpath

Letter to the Editor
30th Oct 2019 12:44 PM
ALMOST 100 years on and still no footpath!

I read in The Gympie Times on Wednesday, October 30, an article about an elderly resident, who has requested a footpath so that he can walk to the local store.

This has been rejected by our mayor, reasons being that it will cost $150,000 to $175,000.

It’s on their “to do” list, but not for another five to six years.

This is not much of a benefit to Mr Murray, who by then will be 97 or 98 years old./

Mr Murray has been a ratepayer for the past 92 years and I don’t think he is asking for too much.

What price do you put on the safety of, not only Mr Murray, but other residents who walk along these streets?

Council have spent millions of dollars on walks lately - River to Rail, Imbil to Brooloo Rail Trail, Mellor St, Power Rd., Waldock Rd, Groundwater Rd, Upper Mary St, Kilkivan to Kingaroy Trail, Gunalda Township, Amamoor Township, just to name a few, but when an elderly gentleman asks for a footpath in his street so that he can use his walker to walk to the shop, he is told we can’t do it because it will cost $150,000.

With all of this added to the current goings on in the Gympie council, I am no longer a proud Gympieite.

Judy Ernst,

City View Drive

footpaths gympie council gympie regional council letters to the editor mick curran opinion
Gympie Times

