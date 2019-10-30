Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie Resident Jack Murray needs a footpath so he can safely walk around and doesn't have to continue to walk on the road.
Gympie Resident Jack Murray needs a footpath so he can safely walk around and doesn't have to continue to walk on the road.
News

Disgust at council’s dismissal of old man’s request for better footpath

Letter to the Editor
30th Oct 2019 3:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Letter to the Editor

ALMOST 100 years on and still no footpath!

I read in The Gympie Times on Wednesday, October 30, an article about an elderly resident, who has requested a footpath so that he can walk to the local store.

This has been rejected by our mayor, reasons being that it will cost $150,000 to $175,000.

It’s on their “to do” list, but not for another five to six years.

Gympie Resident Jack Murray needs a footpath so he can safely walk around and doesn't have to continue to walk on the road.
Gympie Resident Jack Murray needs a footpath so he can safely walk around and doesn't have to continue to walk on the road.

This is not much of a benefit to Mr Murray, who by then will be 97 or 98 years old.

Mr Murray has been a ratepayer for the past 92 years and I don’t think he is asking for too much.

What price do you put on the safety of, not only Mr Murray, but other residents who walk along these streets?

Council have spent millions of dollars on walks lately - River to Rail, Imbil to Brooloo Rail Trail, Mellor St, Power Rd., Waldock Rd, Groundwater Rd, Upper Mary St, Kilkivan to Kingaroy Trail, Gunalda Township, Amamoor Township, just to name a few, but when an elderly gentleman asks for a footpath in his street so that he can use his walker to walk to the shop, he is told we can’t do it because it will cost $150,000.

With all of this added to the current goings on in the Gympie council, I am no longer a proud Gympieite.

Judy Ernst,

City View Drive

Gympie Resident Jack Murray needs a footpath so he can safely walk around and doesn't have to continue to walk on the road.
Gympie Resident Jack Murray needs a footpath so he can safely walk around and doesn't have to continue to walk on the road.
footpaths gympie council gympie regional council letters to the editor mick curran opinion
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    12 Ways to celebrate Halloween in Gympie and 23 haunted houses to visit

    premium_icon 12 Ways to celebrate Halloween in Gympie and 23 haunted houses...

    News There’s plenty on offer in and around Gympie for Halloween this year. Here’s a sample, plus a list of houses that will welcome trick or treaters.

    We will not waver in our campaign for the right to know

    premium_icon We will not waver in our campaign for the right to know

    News We have already revealed the 11 times Gympie Regional Council did everything it...

    Jockey declares Gympie horse can deliver his first Melbourne Cup win

    Jockey declares Gympie horse can deliver his first Melbourne...

    News All-Australia combination of trainer Danny O’Brien and star jockey Craig Williams...

    Gympie Hospital throws down dance challenge to Nambour, SCUH

    premium_icon Gympie Hospital throws down dance challenge to Nambour, SCUH

    News GYMPIE Hospital Emergency Department staff could not wait to accept the “Git Up”...