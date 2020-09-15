‘Disgraceful’: Drink driver sack taps officer during arrest

Jeremy Sandberg pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court to driving under the influence.

A high-range drink driver who gave police the finger and then sack tapped an officer has been trying to turn his life around, a court heard.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told the Caloundra Magistrates Court police were doing speed patrols in Landsborough on March 23 when Jeremy Paul Sandberg crossed from the left-hand side of the road in a white Ford van.

The court heard Sandberg parked behind the speed camera van and started yelling at the police officer while giving them the finger.

“The police officer has exited the vehicle and yelled ‘stop’ to the defendant as he continued driving on the wrong side of the road,” senior constable Burrell said.

Sandberg then drove away.

Sen-Constable Burrell told the court Sandberg was intercepted by police 40 minutes later at Freshwater Ct, Glenview, and arrested him.

“Police were standing behind the defendant who put his left hand back onto the police officer’s groin area, hitting him in the testicles and causing discomfort and pain,” he said.

The court heard when Sandberg was placed to the ground for arrest he started laughing and said “he didn’t feel anything”.

Sandberg was transported to the police station where he returned a reading of 0.15.

The court heard Sandberg had no criminal history.

He pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving under the influence and assault and obstruct police.

Self represented, Sandberg told the court he had just graduated from the Time for Change program and was trying to turn his life around.

“I’ve had a good hard look at myself,” he said.

The court heard Sandberg had been battling an alcohol addiction for a long time and had been struggling after losing his job during COVID-19.

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin said it was “pretty disgraceful” behaviour.

“It looks like nothing short of a minor miracle you’ve never been caught before,” she said.

“The only way to look at this is that it’s a good thing you were caught when you were because you have been given an opportunity.

“You were very dangerous on the road and your behaviour towards police shows you were not in control of yourself.”

Ms Tonkin sentenced him to 18 months probation and ordered he pay $200 compensation to the police officer.

Convictions were recorded.