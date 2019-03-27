'Disgraceful' drink-driver busted five times the limit

Mackay father David Adam Charles Thorpe drove while five times the limit. He received a hefty penalty.

A BINGE drinker has been handed a $3000 fine and lengthy driving ban for getting behind the wheel while five times the limit crashing his vehicle and trailer at Rural View.

Both traffic lanes on Mackay Bucasia Rd were blocked after David Adam Charles Thorpe lost control and jackknifed his car and trailer about 5pm on February 2 this year.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard Thorpe's reading was 0.251 percent at the time.

"You could have easily ran into a car and killed the occupants," Magistrate Damien Dwyer said.

"It's disgraceful."

Prosecutor Robert Beamish said witnesses informed police they had been following the Commodore and observed it swerving all over the road, crossing over into other lanes aand almost crashing into other vehicles.

The court heard Thorpe was still in the driver's seat when police arrived and smelled of alcohol.

The 33-year-old father of two pleaded guilty to high-range drink-driving and reckless driving.

Duty lawyer Peter Clark said Thorpe did not drink often "but when he gets on it, he binge drinks".

"It seems he's lost count," he said.

The court heard Thorpe's history included entries for disqualified driving, high-end speed and a prior drink-driving.

Magistrate Dwyer disqualified Thorpe from holding or obtaining a licence for two years.