‘Disgraceful’ doctor denies woman contraception

Doctor at Torquay Health and Wellness clinic refusing to prescribe contraception or abortion and IVF referrals

A Victorian medical clinic has come under fire on social media after a doctor has refused to prescribe contraception or hand out IVF or abortion referrals.

Torquay Medical Health and Wellbeing Clinic confirmed at least one medical practitioner will not be offering the services.

The move has been met with outrage online, with several state MPs condemning it and patients expressing their disappointment.

People also began posting other clinics in Victoria that had similar policies and called for locals to boycott the centres.

"This happened to me without warning," one woman posted online.

"I made an appointment and told reception it was for a pill repeat. I was given a Dr as my usual was busy.

"I attended the appointment, waited half an hour to be told, 'I don't prescribe contraceptives on religious beliefs.'"

Reason Party Leader Fiona MP said the move was shocking in this day and age.

"This is just another example of health professional imposing their own moral judgment on patients.

"This sort of disgraceful behaviour will only be exacerbated if the federal governments so called 'religious freedom bill' is passed."

Animal Justice Party's Andy Meddick tweeted:

"Shocked to see this in my town. Yes, legal. But likely emboldened by Religious Discrimination Bill. Federal MPs must vote it down - or lives and safety will be at risk. This is reproductive healthcare and nobody should ever be denied it."

The Herald Sun has contacted the clinic involved for comment.