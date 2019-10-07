Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Horses racing at the Gympie track
Horses racing at the Gympie track ALI KUCHEL
News

Disgraced Gympie trainer cleared of using banned substance

by Carlie Walker
7th Oct 2019 3:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GYMPIE-BASED horse trainer has been cleared of using a banned substance to improve the performance of one of his race horses.

Leigh Wanless, owner of Maryborough's Westside Tavern, Aussie Hotel and Granville Tavern, said it had been a tough couple of years since the drug test was first carried out.

Leigh Wanless has been cleared of using a banned substance with his horses.
Leigh Wanless has been cleared of using a banned substance with his horses. Cody Fox

The case was heard before the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal after the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission disqualified Mr Wanless' licence for 12 months - an order that started in April 2018.

However, the QCAT hearing set aside the decision to disqualify Mr Wanless.

The horse, named Mista Busy, was tested after the thoroughbred won the three-year-old maiden 1110m on February 16, 2017, in Rockhampton.

After the race, a sample of the horse's urine was collected by Jacqui Summers, a samples collection officer, for analysis.

Mista Busy was supervised on the day by Mr Wanless' son, James.

Part of the sample was analysed by the Racing Science Centre, and it tested positive for cobalt in excess of 200 micrograms per litre.

Cobalt is a prohibited substance at concentrations in excess of 100 micrograms per litre.

Both Mr Wanless and his son submitted statutory declarations in regards to the sample, with James raising concerns about the way the sample was taken.

James said Ms Summer washed out the collection bowl with control solution but did not clean the two sample collection bottles in the same way.

James said the control solution was used to wash out the collection bowl but was not used on the two sample collection bottles used to take the sample.

Ms Summers testified that the sample had been taken correctly.

However, the tribunal accepted James' version of events was accepted by the tribunal.

"Ms Summers did not have any recollection of the actual swab, the affidavit she affirmed was at best misleading and it was only at the hearing that she confirmed that what was written was what she would have done,” the decision read.

"I prefer the evidence of James Wanless which is an actual recollection of the events of the day.”

The decision said the control solution played a very important role in the integrity of the sampling and analytical process.

Mr Wanless said the case "should never have got that far” after two years of fighting to clear his name.

"It stopped me from buying horses for two years,” he said.

"We had to go through all the rigmarole.”

From a stable of 20 horses, he had reduced that number to four during the period of his disqualification, Mr Wanless said.

"It puts you back a couple of years, we've had to get up and get going again,” he said.

"Getting your name cleared does make you feel better.”

gympie court gympie crime gympie horse ride gympie race course horse racing industry horse trainer horse training
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    WHAT'S OPEN: Queen's Birthday trading hours, things to do

    premium_icon WHAT'S OPEN: Queen's Birthday trading hours, things to do

    News It might be a public holiday in Gympie today, but here are a few places to get some retail therapy, grab the essentials or take the kids tomorrow in Gympie.

    Person injured in Gympie region crash this morning

    premium_icon Person injured in Gympie region crash this morning

    News One patient injured in Gympie crash just after 8.30am.

    Prominent Gympie equestrian identity and businesswoman dies

    premium_icon Prominent Gympie equestrian identity and businesswoman dies

    News Husband tells of his wife's sudden passing last week

    Gympie to swelter in 37C savage blast from the west

    premium_icon Gympie to swelter in 37C savage blast from the west

    News Fire danger to reach extreme with risk of dry lightning strikes