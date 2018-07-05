'DISGRACE': Gympie road is danger waiting to happen

A letter to the editor from Mark and Lindsay Paterson:

WE HAVE been residents of Noakes Road in Traveston since December 2014. Noakes Rd comprises sections of unsealed and sealed surfaces. The unsealed section is about 1km long and also provides access for the residents of Flindersia Drive and Firewheel Rd.

The condition of the unsealed section is a disgrace and presents a significant safety hazard to the residents and their visitors.

A pot-holed Noakes Rd after rain. Contributed

Despite Gympie Regional Council performing irregular maintenance on the road, the influx of heavy traffic load coupled with wet weather patterns now results in rapid degradation of the road surface to the point where it no longer is a safe road on which to drive.

Not only is risk to our personal safety a major concern, the risk of damaging our vehicles is also very high. Repeated phone calls by many of the residents to the council complaining on the state of the road are met with similar responses along the lines of "...the road will be fixed as part of the council's routine road maintenance program...”.

I should point out though, that over the past 18 months the road has had work conducted on only two occasions - once last year when a "light” grade was performed and once earlier this year when potholes were filled in (which lasted a couple of weeks) - not what I would call a sustainable solution.

Unfortunately, any maintenance that has been performed in the past has not been able to withstand the heavy traffic load (from light to heavy vehicles) for the period between the "routine maintenance” work. Already there have been two accidents (which I am aware of) on the road where an elderly resident found himself in a two-foot gutter after swerving to miss a pothole, and on another occasion, a resident's visitor careered off the road up an embankment and through a barbed wire fence, also as a result of swerving to miss potholes.

A pot-holed Noakes Rd after rain. Contributed

It is only a matter of time before someone is going to be seriously injured on this road unless a more sustainable solution to Noakes Rd is provided.

As ratepayers we should not have to endure such dangerous conditions every time we drive on our road.

Whilst we appreciate council funding may be an issue, dollars should not take precedence over safety, and safety should never be compromised.

I have invited Councillor Bob Fredman to a meeting of residents today to enable residents to voice their concerns.

Mark and Lindsay Paterson,

Noakes Rd, Traveston