Diseased and dying park trees get trim

A LITTLE OFF THE TOP: Trees are being pruned in Gympie's Memorial park to improve health and safety.

DANGEROUS and diseased trees in Memorial Park and Nelson Reserve will get a trim over the next few days in the name of health and safety.

Along with pruning to remove dead and dying limbs and reduce limb loads, a small number of trees will have to be removed because of structural problems that cannot be made safe.

Overall, the work should extend the lives of the trees in the park.

The pruning follows a Gympie Regional Council workshop on May 24 in which councillors were advised of the need for pruning to ensure the park's flora remained healthy and residents were safe on the grounds.

"A number of trees face assessments of their condition and their life expectancy, from pruning to removal,” councillors were told at the workshop.

"It is a well used park,” a staff report said, adding heritage assessment was a necessary consideration in managing the park.

"Any removals will be made in line with the park's historic integrity.”

Councillors heard three trees would need to be removed: one of the three silky oaks near the fernery, a jacaranda near the south-east corner and another tree next to it.

However, the intention was "to retain as may trees as possible”.

The work is expected to be completed by the middle of next week.