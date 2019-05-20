Menu
DISCOVERY: Police were seen at a Southside property after old bones were discovered on Wednesday May 15.
Discovery of old bones on Southside causes a stir

Philippe Coquerand
by
20th May 2019 3:54 PM
THE discovery of a pile of bones caused some temporary concern and police activity at a Southside property last week.

Gympie police received a call from a concerned Stumm Rd resident who had found bones at the property on Wednesday, May 15.

Police conducted a scene examination where they discovered the bones were not human remains, but from a calf.

A police media spokeswoman said they could not tell how long the bones had been there as they were "too old.”

"Police received information that someone had sighted bones at their property so we had several officers conduct a scene investigation last week,” the spokeswoman said.

"We believe the calf bones have been at the property for quite some time.”

