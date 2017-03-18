33°
Discover the world with Travellers Shop opening

Donna Jones | 18th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
'ROD' WARRIOR: Trish Larfield, Angelika O'Neill, Robyn Hodder-MacNeill and Maggie James with Rodney the Combi. Snap a pic with Rodney for your chance to win at today's grand opening.
'ROD' WARRIOR: Trish Larfield, Angelika O'Neill, Robyn Hodder-MacNeill and Maggie James with Rodney the Combi. Snap a pic with Rodney for your chance to win at today's grand opening. Renee Albrecht

QUITE literally the Travellers Shop has travelled.

They have travelled 500m down Mary St and are now in their brand new home at 65 Mary St.

To celebrate, there's a big party on today between 10am and midday and you're invited.

In addition to great travel specials and an opportunity to check out the new open-planned shop there'll be face painting, balloons and the chance to meet Rodney the Kombi.

Rodney is named after the talented man who customised the Kombi van which now has pride of place in the new Travellers Shop store.

If you take a selfie with Rodney and post it to the Travellers Shop Facebook page before 5pm on Friday March 31, you could win a $200 travel voucher or a ticket to the Outback Spectacular show on the Gold Coast.

 

Maggie James and Robyn Hodder-MacNeill
Maggie James and Robyn Hodder-MacNeill Renee Albrecht

The grand opening today is the perfect time to meet with Trish Larfield and her talented team, who between them have more than 72 years combined experience in the travel industry.

Robyn Hodder-MacNeill, Maggie James, Angelika O'Neill and, of course, Trish, have between them travelled to just about everywhere on the globe.

Well, everywhere except Antarctica, but Maggie James is keen to add that final frontier to her list of experiences.

"Between us we've almost covered the entire world," Maggie said.

Trish is the owner and manager but she says the Travellers Shop is very much a team endeavour.

"We're a very experienced team. We all have something different to bring to the table. We've all travelled extensively and we are all living our lives to the fullest," Trish said.

 

Trish Larfield relaxes in the new lounge area of the new Travellers Shop store at 65 Mary St.
Trish Larfield relaxes in the new lounge area of the new Travellers Shop store at 65 Mary St. Renee Albrecht

"We're part of helloworld which means we get some great deals because we're part of one of the largest travel groups in Australia."

The new store is designed to feel more like a home where you would go for a chat, with a catalogue library one side of the mezzanine and a comfy lounge space on the other where customers can enjoy a chat with one of the women while having a cup of coffee.

"We want people to come in, chose two or three destinations and then come down and talk to us about how we can get them there," Robyn said.

Big things are also on the horizon so if you miss the open day today, you can still catch up with Trish and her team at the Cruise and Travel Expo on Thursday, March 23, at the Gympie RSL.

Head along between 11am and 3pm to find out everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go. A full schedule of events is listed above.

Plus at the Expo you can get exclusive deals like reduced deposits, extra on-board credit, free upgrades and exclusive fly/cruise packages.

And, if you make a booking on the day, you could win a travel voucher valued at $500.

So, if you want to broaden your horizons and immerse in exotic cultures, or see some of the best that our own backyard has to offer, pop in and chat with Trish and the team today or at the Expo next week and discover the world.

TRAVEL EXPO PRESENTATIONS

11am - Welcome

11.10am - Scenic Tours

11.30am - Captain Cook Cruises

11.50am - Tempo Holidays

12.10pm - The Africa Safari Co.

12.30pm - Globus/Avalon Waters

12.45pm - Insider Journey

1.05pm - Kirra Holidays

1.25pm - Princess Cruises

1.45pm - Wendy Wu Tours

2.05pm - Cunard and P&O Cruises

2.25pm - APT/Travelmarvel

2.45pm - Grand Pacific Tours

3pm - Closing remarks

