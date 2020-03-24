Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie Council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran. Gympie Regional Council
Gympie Council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran. Gympie Regional Council
News

Disastrous closures, job losses, what is council doing?

Staff writer
24th Mar 2020 12:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Letter to the Editor

WITH the latest announcement of COVID-19-induced restrictions and closures, the Gympie local government area is about to feel the real pain of this unwelcome scourge.

We know small businesses are likely to be financially decimated by the (necessary) forced closures and other restrictions, with accompanying disastrous job losses.

But what of local government? While people are losing their jobs and anxiety levels ramp up, what will our council be doing to mitigate and make sure the impact is shared?

Will there be service charges relief, and while no one wants people to lose jobs, will the question of partial salary sacrifices in local government be addressed?

If the present and incoming council wants to retain credibility, these people need to start telling us what they have in mind today - not after the upcoming elections.

Gary Dixon, Gympie

gympie coronavirus gympie council boundaries
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        7 people facing Gympie court today

        premium_icon 7 people facing Gympie court today

        News Full list of people due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today.

        Little act of kindness in corona chaos

        premium_icon Little act of kindness in corona chaos

        News Gympie family urges people to “spread the kindness” amid coronavirus chaos

        Guests in lockdown as swanky venue confirms virus cases

        premium_icon Guests in lockdown as swanky venue confirms virus cases

        Health Several guests test positive to coronavirus after birthday bash

        Isolation bubble about to burst for cruise couple

        premium_icon Isolation bubble about to burst for cruise couple

        News ‘From here, it’s getting more and more scary the closer we get’