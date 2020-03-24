Disastrous closures, job losses, what is council doing?

Letter to the Editor

WITH the latest announcement of COVID-19-induced restrictions and closures, the Gympie local government area is about to feel the real pain of this unwelcome scourge.

We know small businesses are likely to be financially decimated by the (necessary) forced closures and other restrictions, with accompanying disastrous job losses.

But what of local government? While people are losing their jobs and anxiety levels ramp up, what will our council be doing to mitigate and make sure the impact is shared?

Will there be service charges relief, and while no one wants people to lose jobs, will the question of partial salary sacrifices in local government be addressed?

If the present and incoming council wants to retain credibility, these people need to start telling us what they have in mind today - not after the upcoming elections.

Gary Dixon, Gympie