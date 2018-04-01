Daughter of well-known Gympie couple in highway fire

REMAINS: There was not much left after fire took only minutes to destroy a family car and caravan, with occupants narrowly escaping with their lives.

Well known Gympie couple Ray and Robyn Zerner yesterday told of their extreme relief, as their daughter Marita Forchet recovers from serious burns sustained in a sudden and horrific highway fire.

Marita and her husband Steve were driving up the Cunninham Highway, caravan in tow, when a mysterious hot spot under the rear seat turned in seconds into a raging fire that quickly consumed their car and caravan.

In the back of the car were three Zerner grandchildren, Georgia and Jackson Forchet and their cousin Darcy Cole.

"Darcy called out that there was something hot under the seat and when Steve looked in the rear vision mirror he saw flames," Mr Zerner said.

"They stopped the car and everyone got out. Steve got out the front passenger door and Darcy was straight over his seat and out the same door as the flames took over.

"Marita was seriously burned and she says her most vivid recollection is of seeing her children having to dive through the flames to get out from the back seat.

It was just that quick," Mr Zerner said.

TERROR: Members of a well known Gympie family were lucky to escape when their car suddenly burst into flames on the Cunningham Hwy.. Contributed

Mrs Zerner said there were still concerns about Marita's second degree burns on her arms and legs.

"She's got huge blisters, but she's having them dressed regularly," Mrs Zerner said.

"She's a theatre nurse at the Princess Alexandra Hospital, so she knows how to look after herself," Mr Zerner said. "But it's pretty traumatixing."

"Marita says she was thinking, 'What if it was a toddler in a car seat?' You just wouldn't get them out," Mrs Zerner said

"You wouldn't think it could happen so quickly," Mr Zerner said. "It just came from somewhere under the car, then took over and they had no way of disconnecting the caravan.

It spread to the caravan and then the gas bottle on the caravan went up."

It is understood Darcy may also have suffered burns in the incident, which occurred late Thursday morning.

Fortunately they were not far from other family members in Warwick.

Marita was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition about 1pm.

Fortunately, a motorcycle police officer turned up and stopped traffic.

The highway was re-opened to traffic about 1.28pm