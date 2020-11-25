‘Disappointed’ Jerome calls on Curran to set record straight

Letter to the Editor

WHAT does the future hold for Tim Jerome in regard to community leadership?

I put my hand up to run for mayor to lead this great region, people chose Glen Hartwig and the former mayor Mick Curran has gone into exclusion.

We are hearing now that this region is tens of millions in the red and the former mayor will not explain or justify whether these figures are right or if the new council are using him and former CEO as scapegoats.

This is very disappointing.

Leadership for me is seeing things through and explaining or justifying why things turned out the way it did even if you did not win the election.

I put my hand up to run as an independent in this last State election.

This cost me and my wife $10,000 to run as an independent. For me, leadership is not about what you can get, but instead what you can give.

I offered to only receive a $45,000 wage and give the other $200,000 to a local community and signed a Statutory Declaration to make this legal. Again, leadership should be about giving not receiving.

Gympie candidates at this year’s QLD State Election (clockwise from left) Geoff Williams, Tony Perrett, Michael Blaxland, Donna Reardon, Lauren Granger-Brown, Roland Maertens, Tim Jerome, Nicholas Fairbairn, candidates Gympie state election.

It is my observation that people don’t want someone who only wants to do good by the community. It is my observation that people are easily led by social media and will go with the crowd instead of doing their own research and vote for someone who has the best interests of the community. This is very disappointing.

What does the future hold for Tim Jerome? I have only been able to have a go at community leadership by renting for the last seven years so I have available money to put into an election.

Maybe I will just buy a property, pay my mortgage and sit back and let this community and country keep going downhill. But this is not in my nature. So, time will tell what the future holds for Tim Jerome.

Tim Jerome, Traveston