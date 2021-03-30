‘Disappointed’: Gympie shop staff cop abuse around masks

Nextra in Gympie Central have spoken out after being “disappointed” by some customers’ reactions to the rules surrounding face masks implemented throughout Queensland yesterday afternoon.

With Greater Brisbane now officially in a three-day lockdown, all Queenslanders must wear a mask in indoor areas where social distancing is not possible, including shopping centres.

At 5pm yesterday, the restrictions were put in place and the Nextra staff at Central Shopping Centre started wearing masks and asking their customers to do the same.

Manager Kelly Goatham spoke out on Facebook about the reaction that followed and the treatment of some of her staff.

“We’ve been really disappointed in the treatment of our staff regarding the lockdown rules and the mandate to wear a mask,” Miss Goatham said.

“Verbal abuse towards our staff will not be tolerated and you will be asked to leave if you do not respect our staff.”

Miss Goatham reminded customers that in the interest of staff and patron safety, not wearing a mask would prevent them from entering the store.

Miss Goatham told The Gympie Times she wanted to remind people to be respectful towards her staff and other customers during this time.

“Fingers crossed for a smooth couple of days,” she said.

