'Disappointed' as Coast firm wins $2.7m Gympie contract

RENOVATIONS AND NEW GROUND: A Sunshine Coast company's offer was too good to refuse when Gympie Regional council called tenders for renovation of the Gympie Memorial Pool building and construction of a skatepark with landscaping at Nelson Resrve.

GYMPIE region councillors yesterday expressed disappointment that they were unable to buy locally in the case of a $2.7 million contract for construction of a Gympie CBD youth recreation precinct.

But the $500,000 approximate price difference was irresistible, they said.

The project involves construction of a youth recreational hub on and around the site of the old Gympie Memorial Pool.

The two stage project involves earthworks, a skatepark and landscaping (Portion A) and renovation of the existing Memorial Pool building (Portion B).

The council had called tenders inviting offers for either or both portions of the project.

A report to yesterday's Gympie Regional council general meeting said the decision to break the project into two separate portions had been aimed at "allowing specialist contractors, including local building contractors, to submit tenders.”

The Peregian-based firm, Ri-Con Contractors Pty Ltd won the contracts for both at yesterday's meeting, with a tender price totalling 2,672,310.30 for both portions.

This included an overall $50,000 discount on the total of its quotes for the two portions separately ($2,121.676.20 for Portion A and $600,634.10 for Portion B).

Ri-Con was the only tenderer to make offers on both portions of the project.

Its prices (including a provisional amount) on the individual portions compared with quotes for Portion A of $3,263,015 from Convic Pty Ltd, $3,117,110.15 from Concrete Skateparks Pty Ltd and $2,324, 834 from Sunshine Coast Consulting Pty Ltd.

The unsuccessful Portion B tenders were $906,507.55 from Sutton Building Solutions Pty Ltd and $994,586.52 from Offaly Civil Pty Ltd.

The meeting was told all tenderers either had relevant experience on similar woks o had undertaken to use experienced sub-contractors.

Portion B tenderers were required to "suitably qualified registered builders.”

Ri-con was a Sunshine Coast based company with community infrastructure experience, including the Curra Community Hall, and which was now involved in the Kilkivan equestrian centre.

Mayor Mick Curran said it was "always disappointing” when tenders could not be awarded to local firms, but the same competition principles meant many local firms were getting work on the Sunshine Coast and in Brisbane.