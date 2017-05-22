'Disappearing mail - what's going on with Australia Post?'

Letter to the Editor

ON April 1, 2017, I posted a birthday card with a one dollar plus a priority stamp on it from Gympie post office to Raymond Terrace in New South Wales.

Enclosed in it was a letter thoughtfully worded to my sister in law with dementia, telling her of what we used to do from our teenage years to our present advanced years now upon us.

I was sure she would have remembered some of it and perhaps carry it with her and read it from time to time.

But alas, she never received it and even with a return address clearly written on the back it was never returned.

Joan Cuskelly,

Gympie.