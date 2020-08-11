Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 41-year-old disability worker has been arrested over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in his care. He will now face court.
A 41-year-old disability worker has been arrested over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in his care. He will now face court.
Crime

Disability worker charged over sexual assault

by Kathryn Bermingham
11th Aug 2020 6:53 PM

An Adelaide disability worker has been arrested over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in his care.

The 41-year-old man from the northeastern suburbs was arrested by detectives on Sunday night and charged with sexual assault offences.

Police said they were working closely with the Department for Human Services to investigate the matter.

The arrested man was bailed and will appear in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court in September.

The charges come the week after disability carer Rosa Maione faced court charged with the manslaughter of Ann Smith, who had cerebral palsy.

Ms Smith died in April from severe septic shock, multi-organ failure and other complications.

Police have previously said the 54-year-old spent the last year of her life confined to a cane chair at her Kensington Park home.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.
 

Originally published as Disability worker charged over sexual assault

court crime sex assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie man airlifted after freak tree-felling accident

        Premium Content Gympie man airlifted after freak tree-felling accident

        News The man, in his 60s, was using a chainsaw at a property in the region

        • 11th Aug 2020 6:34 PM
        Gympie blogger a double finalist in national business awards

        Premium Content Gympie blogger a double finalist in national business awards

        News Mum and school teacher by day, talented foodie and businesswoman blogger by night...

        VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Gympie?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Gympie?

        News Eight contenders are in the running for 2020 bragging rights.

        Get more from your Gympie Times digital subscription

        Get more from your Gympie Times digital subscription

        News Check out the digital edition, your rewards, and access other sites