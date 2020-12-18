Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services were called to the Lifestyle Supports property at Diddillibah on Sunday after a 29-year-old man was seriously injured when a ute became submerged in water. Picture: Nine News.
Emergency services were called to the Lifestyle Supports property at Diddillibah on Sunday after a 29-year-old man was seriously injured when a ute became submerged in water. Picture: Nine News.
Breaking

Disability service client dies after deep water crash

Laura Pettigrew
18th Dec 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 30-year-old man has died after a ute he was a passenger in crashed into deep water on a Diddillibah property earlier this week.

Police have confirmed the man was on life support at Sunshine Coast Hospital.

Sadly, the machines were turned off and he died on Friday morning.

The crash happened at the Lifestyle Supports' Diddillibah property at 2pm on December 14.

'Tragic accident': Care boss responds to deep water crash

Care client crash victim remains 'critical' in hospital

A 21-year-old man was allegedly behind the wheel when the ute crashed and submerged into a deep body of water on the private property.

The driver and a 19-year-old front seat passenger managed to escape.

The male rear passenger, who was 29-years-old at the time, was trapped for a short time before being removed via the rear window.

 

Emergency services were called to the Lifestyle Supports property at Diddillibah on Sunday after a 29-year-old man was seriously injured when a ute became submerged in water.
Emergency services were called to the Lifestyle Supports property at Diddillibah on Sunday after a 29-year-old man was seriously injured when a ute became submerged in water.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer Craig Mansfield confirmed on Tuesday the injured 29-year-old man was a client at Lifestyle Supports' Diddillibah property.

Investigations are ongoing.

diddillibah lifestyle supports' sunshine coast crashes
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        80 new jobs up for grabs as Gympie’s biggest business grows

        Premium Content 80 new jobs up for grabs as Gympie’s biggest business grows

        News The business’ expansion has the potential to double its throughput over the next five years and create hundreds more jobs for Gympie region

        'Doing it right': meet Gympie's best Christmas butchers

        Premium Content 'Doing it right': meet Gympie's best Christmas butchers

        News ‘Great to be recognised’: the quest to find the Gympie region’s best Christmas...

        $12k per boat: 37 derelict vessels in and around Tin Can Bay

        Premium Content $12k per boat: 37 derelict vessels in and around Tin Can Bay

        News Hundreds of rotting vessels are being retrieved from the waters of the Cooloola and...

        Dumped beachgoer suffers neck injury

        Premium Content Dumped beachgoer suffers neck injury

        Breaking A male in his 50s has suffered a potential neck injury after being dumped by waves...