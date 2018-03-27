Di's internet cake business has the sweet taste of success

IT TURNS out, to be a professional baker you don't need a cake shop.

You don't even have to have a bakery.

All you need is the right permits, access to a commercial kitchen, a Facebook page and the determination to follow your dreams.

That's what Gympie woman Di Bull did.

While she still works another job, Di's business Cheesecakes To Di For, has been going from strength to strength thanks to a helping hand from the Gympie Regional Council and the use of the Albert Park Bowls Club commercial kitchen.

"The council were great. They gave me a list on the licences and permits I needed and gave me a list of kitchens I can work from,” Di said.

So, once a week, Di bakes up a storm from orders she has received from Facebook and if she has any cakes left over, another post on any of the buy/sell pages soon has those cakes disappearing quicker than she can make them.

TO DI FOR: Di's Easter Egg Cheesecake is a big hit. CONTRIBUTED

"I've been doing it for a couple of months now and people recognise me as The Cheesecake Lady,” Di said.

The name of the business, Cheesecakes To Di For, came from something Di's husband said after sampling one of her cakes.

"He said, this cheesecake is to die for, and that sort of stuck,” she said.

In addition to selling cakes online and delivering special orders that can be personalised for special occasions, Di has catered to a number of cafes and hotels in the region including the Victory Hotel and The Rattler Cafe in Imbil, where there are photo albums on display of some of her most requested creations.

For information visit Di at her Facebook page at Cheesecakes to Di for or phone 0432 701 966.