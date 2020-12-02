‘DIRTY PERVERT’: Neighbour escapes jail after indecent acts

A man has avoided going to jail after he was caught masturbating while watching his female neighbour breastfeed her young son.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday to two counts of indecent act in any place with intent to insult or offend any person.

He also pleaded guilty to the Commonwealth offences of making false or misleading statements in an application and obtaining financial advantage for self which resulted in him receiving a total of more than $31,000 in NewStart payments over a number of years.

The courts heard the victim was the man's neighbour.

In June last year the woman's partner was walking between the two homes, from where the man's backyard could be seen clearly.

The victim's partner saw the man standing up, facing their home and looking in the direction of the victim who was breastfeeding her 11-month-old son.

Her partner could see the man masturbating with one hand while looking at the woman and her child.

The victim's partner called the man "a dirty pervert" before the man stopped and pretended to start working on a car.

On March this year, the couple reported the man for another indecent act.

The woman was on her balcony with her then 19-month-old child hanging out washing.

Her partner could see the man in his backyard wearing only a white towel and masturbating "vigorously" while looking at the victim and her son.

The man then ran off into his shed.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court the man denied the allegations against him and said he had "never masturbated outside his property".

When police arrived to inspect the area they could see there was a clear line of sight into the neighbouring yard.

She said the incidents were an "extremely serious examples" of the charge.

Magistrate Ross Woodford took into account the man's pleas of guilty and the seriousness of the offences.

For each of the offences of acts intended to cause offence the man was sentenced to three months imprisonment which were wholly suspended for 18 months.

Six days of presentence custody was declared as time already served.

For the obtaining financial advantage and making false or misleading statements offences, the man was ordered to payback the more than $31,000 of payments he had received.

He was also ordered to nine months imprisonment with six days of pre-sentence custody declared as time already served.

He was immediately released on a $1000 recognisance to be of good behaviour for two years.