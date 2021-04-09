”Dirty old sl**”: Man headbutts teen in psychotic episode

A man, who headbutted a 16-year-old girl during a "psychotic" episode, has been sentenced to further jail time.

Damon George Soper appeared via video link in Hervey Bay court on Thursday charged with one count of serious assault, which occurred in Mackay late last year.

On October 14, 2020, at about 10pm, Mackay police attended a residence in Boddington Street.

"(The victim) went for a walk outside her address with the witness ... She didn't know that (Soper) was out the front of the unit complex until he approached her," Police Prosecutor Louese McConnell said.

"(Soper) the started saying 'You dirty old sl*t', 'What are youse (sic) doing standing here?', 'What are youse (sic) doing together?'.

"The victim said the defendant then came up to her and headbutted her in the head, striking her once to the left-hand side of her forehead, the victim stated the head-butt made her feel dizzy and the pain is a nine out of 10 and that she did not provoke the defendant."

While police were speaking with the 16-year-old victim, Soper exited a bedroom, before walking down the hallway and becoming "aggressive and abusive towards police".

After Soper’s father passed in 2015, his illicit drug abuse became “to a greater extent”.

The 35-year-old was then arrested.

CCTV footage showed the occurrences of the night.

Defence Lawyer Leon Casey said his client has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, drug-induced psychosis and social personality disorder.

"Ongoing substance abuse has been the primary cause of several psychotic events ... a psychological event occurred from methamphetamine consumption, which led to hallucinations, where the thought the aggrieved was threatening him (at the time of the assault)," Mr Casey said.

Soper was convicted and sentenced to six months in jail,

This will be served on top of another sentence he is already serving for a separate offence.

However, as it was noted it was his first time spending significant time in custody, an immediate parole release date was set.