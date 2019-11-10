Dirt bike rider airlifted to hospital after collision

A dirt bike rider has been airlifted to hospital after colliding with another rider.

A dirt bike rider has been airlifted to hospital after colliding with another rider. Tobi Loftus

THE Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted an injured dirt bike rider to hospital, after he collided with another rider, late yesterday afternoon.

The rescue helicopter was called to the scene, south of Dalby, about 8pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were already treating the patient, a man aged in his 30s, when the aeromedical team arrived.

The rider was flown to Toowoomba Hospital, under the care of the LifeFlight critical care doctor and the QAS flight paramedic.

He was airlifted in a stable condition.