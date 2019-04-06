Dire state of roads a huge issue in the Gympie region

LETTER: Roads are a huge issue for this council simply because we have failed to maintain them, in my opinion.

ROADS, ROADS, ROADS

WHILST the council may have taken on more than just roads, rates and rubbish it is essential that before branching out into the grater realm, we get the basics right.

Take O'Meara Rd, for example. It used to have a milk tanker every second day, and up to 30 vehicles per day for small crop farming.

Quite heavy for a little road but now would be lucky to have three vehicles per day.

The condition of the road is the worst I have seen it in nearly 40 years.

Culverts full, drains not working, it is an embarrassment to this council and the direction it has taken to forget rural ratepayers, in my opinion.

The council would receive around $25k per year in rates from this 1.5km of road but we seem to get little in return, not even $3k to have a grader crew once a year for a day.

To suggest that the rural ratepayer is propped up by the city dweller is hard to believe when you view the condition of roads.

I feel it may be the other way round.

We need to get back to basics and do them well before we branch out into other ventures.

Slashing road edges is a matter of safety and should not require complaints from drivers before intervention.

It's the simple, commonsense responsibilities that I feel some have decided don't matter as much as loss-making tourism and hospitality ventures.

It is important to see the big picture and plan for the future but getting the basics right should be the first priority, not the last.

I am hopeful that the independent review of the road network will give some clarity to the dire state of our roads.

I hope it is not another smoke and mirror exercise used to convince those who drive the roads that the potholes they drive through, blocked culverts and corrugations are figments of their imagination.

Time will tell.

Glen Hartwig,

Division 2 Councillor Gympie Regional Council