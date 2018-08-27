DIRE: Gympie's winter rainfall at just 26% of average

BIG DRY: Gympie's winter rainfall has fallen drastically short of the average.

THE sprinkling of rain that wet the gauge over the weekend with 7.8mm was the first soaking Gympie has seen all August.

The small relief to the region's tinder-dry conditions has taken this year's winter rain total to 40.6mm so far.

The rainfall total falls drastically short though of Gympie's long-term average winter rain at just 26.4% of 152mm.

And it is likely to stay that way with no rain on the horizon this week and only days before spring arrives.

The weekend's trough system has moved offshore and been replaced with a very dry air mass already over the state, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Aditi Sharan said.

"It will maintain fine and dry conditions that will last right through the week,” she said.

Gympie's fine forecast for the last week of winter. Courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

The weekend's small mercy is less than a quarter of Gympie's long-term average for August of 40.2mm.

While just 15.6mm fell in July and 17.2mm in June this year, also well-short of the long-term average of 51.6mm for July and 60.2mm for June.

Gympie's lowest August rainfall on record was in 1926 when no rain fell during the month.

Minimum temperatures will range between 3-6C this working week with tops between 24-27C.

Saturday will be warmer again with a low of 9C and top of 29C.

WEEKEND RAINFALL

-Saturday (9am Saturday - 9am Sunday), Sunday (9am Sunday - 9am Monday)