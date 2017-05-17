26°
CQU diploma debacle 'no fault of students or uni'

Chloe Lyons
| 17th May 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 1:08 PM
EDUCATION: Diploma of Nursing students are being helped by CQUniversity to complete their industry placements.
EDUCATION: Diploma of Nursing students are being helped by CQUniversity to complete their industry placements. Barabasa

STUDENTS who previously thought they would be unable to complete their studies due to governmental backlogs are back on track to a December graduation.

The Morning Bulletin last week reported up to 10 CQUniversity Diploma of Nursing students were unable to complete their industry placements after backlogs for mandatory checks caused them to miss the application deadline.

If the placements were not completed, students would be marked 'not competent' for subjects they had already undertaken.

Two students claimed they weren't given enough time by the university to get a blue card and Federal Police check, but a CQUni professor they had been working with those affected to ensure they can continue their studies

Dean of the School of Nursing, Midwifery and Social Sciences, Professor Moira Williamson, said a positive outcome had been reached thanks to a "dedicated team" who helped find "appropriate placement opportunities" for affected students.

"CQUniversity is currently working with a small group of students who were unable to obtain the necessary safety and security checks by our clinical placement deadline due to extended processing delays at the various external departments who process the applications," Prof Williamson said.

"This backlog in application processing times has meant some students missed the placement coordination deadline due to no fault of their own or the university."

Prof Williamson said some students will be excluded from placement, but this is because they have not completed their "mandatory vaccination program and cannot show past evidence of immunity through positive serology reports".

"All students are informed about immunisations at the beginning of the course and the importance of being fully vaccinated prior to placement," she said.

"It is a Queensland Health requirement that all students conducting placements in hospitals be fully vaccinated.

"The university also has in place a policy that states all students need to be vaccinated before going on placements in hospitals and other health facilities."

The vaccination provision is not just for the public's health, but the safety of the students said Prof Williamson.

"CQUniversity will still be able to work with these students to provide information and advice about receiving vaccinations and can also work with them to modify their course so that they can continue on and successfully complete their studies," she said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cquni education nursing

