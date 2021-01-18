Dingo involved in four ‘threatening’ incidents this year

There are concerns for the dingo nicknamed Yellow Tag.

Four threatening interactions have been recorded between a dingo that recently had a tracking collar removed and people on Fraser Island so far this year.

The information was revealed by the Department of Environment and Science after concerns were raised about the future of the dingo, known as Yellow Tag.

The dingo was spotted near Eli Creek recently and Save the Fraser Island Dingoes released a statement on Monday sharing concerns that the dingo continued to come to the attention of the island’s rangers.

According to the group, the dingo had been seen foraging in the sand and she made no attempt to interact with tourists, but tourists had attempted to interact with her.

A spokesman from the department said there had been a number of incidents involving the dingo.

“So far this year, it has been involved 19 nuisance interactions and four threatening interactions,” he said.

“These threatening interactions include stalking behaviour, growling and snarling.

“On Saturday it was seen near Eli Creek close to a group of people with the dingo moving on without incident.”

The dingo known as Yellow Tag wearing its tracking device on Fraser Island.

Observations from experienced staff as well as visitors report that the dingo is in good health and is moving freely around the island, the spokesman said.

The animal had also been spotted near a group of about seven people, with one person in the group following and filming it, the spokesman said,

“The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service is investigating the incident to determine whether the behaviour of those present – particularly the person with the camera – is consistent with the law surrounding dingo interference on the island,” he said.

“The dingo did not show aggressive behaviour during these incidents and is being managed in accordance with the Fraser Island Dingo Conservation and Risk Management Strategy.”