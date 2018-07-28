Menu
LEADER: Chloe Vidler leads the way for the Diggers.
LEADER: Chloe Vidler leads the way for the Diggers. Leeroy Todd
Diggers secure finals spot after 9-nil victory

Rebecca Singh
by
28th Jul 2018 8:00 PM
FOOTBALL: Diggers Maroon's mid-fielder Sarah Gerrard lead the charge for her sides 9-nil victory over Columbia Black.

Gerrard kicked three goals to cement third spot on the ladder for the Diggers.

Sophie Townsend-Webb.
Sophie Townsend-Webb. Leeroy Todd

With 10 players fielding the Diggers team, Gerrard was shifted from her usual defender role.

"She is a defender and switched positions because I knew it was going to be an easier game,” Digger coach Geoff Haig said.

"I want her to attack from the back but she will do her time in mid-field when the mid-fielders get tired but her spot is at the back.”

Columbia had just eight players making up their team but Haig said they did well.

Jordan Lobegeier.
Jordan Lobegeier. Leeroy Todd

"It was a tough game considering Columbia only had eight players. They could have easily given up but they fought and they ran so they did really well,” he said.

"Our girls just slowed down, passed the ball and took their chances.”

Zayna Balfour.
Zayna Balfour. Leeroy Todd

It was not the first time this season the Diggers have been short of numbers but Haig is hoping to have a full squad when they take on competition leaders the Gympie Lions next weekend.

"The last time we had low numbers was against the Lions and we got beaten 8-1,” he said.

Tasma Johnson.
Tasma Johnson. Leeroy Todd

"Everyone's lives are really busy and it is hard to get everyone here to play. As this season comes to an end players will be turning up a lot more regularly and making sure they are here.

"Hopefully we will both have full squads and it will be a tough game.”

Georgia Preston.
Georgia Preston. Leeroy Todd

Despite sitting comfortably in third spot on the ladder, Haig is happy with his side being the finals.

"I just want us to be in the top four because then you are in the finals where anything can happen,” he said.

Chloe Vidler Diggers being challenged by Myia Champney.
Chloe Vidler Diggers being challenged by Myia Champney. Leeroy Todd

Diggers and Lions clash will kick-off Saturday, August 4 at 5pm at One Mile Park field 2.

