Diggers fall but FFA Cup game may go to a replay

THE GYMPIE Diggers Football club were resigned to a 3-1 defeat to Buderim on Wednesday night, after the team fell foul of some questionable refereeing decisions, but it is looking likely the game will be replayed on the back of a blunder by the match officials.

Diggers goalkeeper Tim Kross was sent off after a dubious penalty decision for handball in the box, which completely threw the match plan out the window, according to head coach Daniel Baker.

With Gympie down to 10 men, Buderim gained the upper hand and ran away 3-1 winners.

Prior to the red card, the Diggers had the ascendency at nil all, with the Gympie side dominating possession and creating chances.

In a Buderim attack, the ball was fired into the hand of a Diggers player from close range, his hand looked to be in a neutral position by his side.

The referee pointed to the spot and Buderim applied the finish.

Diggers goalkeeper Tim Kross allegedly had strong words with the referee, forcing the official to send off the custodian.

"We were playing well, we were playing really well for the first time this season, controlling possession,” Baker said.

"The red card came and we lost control from there.”

Baker said the game likely to be replayed due to a football association blunder.

The match officials are alleged to have not been eligible for the game, with a further blunder involving official paperwork bringing the result into question.

The game may be replayed, to be confirmed.

"I wouldn't worry too much about it,” Baker said.

"We didn't get proper match officials sent up - we had to have a local referee.

"It looks like it will be replayed.”

Baker said the club have launched a probe into the match and are awaiting confirmation from the governing body.

The game is likely to be replayed next week, and Baker said he is looking forward to it.

The 26-year-old head coach said the team has been training well and the squad is looking good for the upcoming season, putting to bed any worries about the team roster.

"We are probably looking for two or three more but we are almost sorted now - a striker or attacking player is probably the one area we want to boost.

Whenever we go into games I don't worry too much about the other team, I am more concerned with how my team is looking.

The Diggers play Beerwah at home on Saturday, with the Beegees coming off a strong 2-2 draw with Woombye last week.

"From that result, you can take it with a pinch of salt,” Baker said.

"I am pretty confident going into the game.”