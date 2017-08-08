Diggers bury the Snakes in fiery One Mile clash

GAME-CHANGER: Adam Cross came on at a key moment and helped change the game against Woombye Snakes at One Mile Oval on Saturday.

THE Gympie Diggers have come back from two goals down to complete a stunning turnaround in a 4-2 victory over Woombye at One Mile Oval on Saturday night.

It was the Diggers' second win of the season and the match was played at frantic pace.

Woombye opened the scoring in the sixth minute through league veteran and Snakes captain Luke Alderson, he then doubled the lead in the 27th minute.

Diggers hit back through right winger Percy Cash just before half-time.

After the break, Gympie continued where it left off with pressure on the Woombye attack and hit quickly on the counter.

They were rewarded when midfielder Jarod Healy pounced on a goalkeeper fumble to level the scores at two-all.

Eight minutes later the Woombye goalkeeper again had a moment to forget as he fouled a Gympie player in a one-on-one situation, and was punished with a yellow card and a spot kick.

Joachim Klein veteran confidently slotted home to put the Diggers out in front for the first time in the game.

Woombye looked dangerous in possession and their attack sharp as Alderson hit the far post when one-on-one with Gympie custodian Tim Kross.

The Snakes were vulnerable on the counter and Gympie sealed the win in the first minute of extra time when substitute Adam Cross volleyed home a superb cross-goal finish at the far post.

"Not bad for a seasoned player like myself,” Cross said.

"It's nice to score, at the end of the day it doesn't matter how they look.

"You take a tap-in any day of the week but its nice to tuck away a screamer.”

Cross came on when Gympie were drawn with Woombye and played a key role.

"I came on to make sure everyone fought to the end,” he said.

"I knew we had a chance to grab some points, often we got to this stage in a game and we'd let it slip.”

"I wanted to go out and motivate the players to keep going.”

A key part of the game was dealing with Woombye's goalpoacher Luke Alderson.

"Some players, it's all tongue in cheek, but he certainly can finish a goal no worries,” Cross said.

He said the win was not a result of a change of tactics but perhaps a change of mentality.

"It wasn't so much different in anything we did,” Cross said.

"We knew for weeks we were wooden-spooners so we had nothing to lose.”

The Diggers lost their coach early in the season and have been leaderless from the sideline, and Cross believes it was one of the major factors to the season.

"There was a bunch of variations during the year which contributed, but not having a coach definitely contributed,” he said.

"At this time of the year we have injuries and we don't have a lot of players to draw from.

"The Coast clubs have teams down to the fourth division to draw from, so we are backing up games.”

Talk of next season isn't quite on the cards just yet.

"Not a lot of talk about next season yet, there has been a bit of uncertainty there, so nobody was willing to chat or commit to anything because we didn't know what was going on,” Cross said.

"We weren't sure of what's going on with the administration, or who's doing what up top, so it's a matter of working on that.”

The Diggers anchor the Premier Division ladder with eight points after 25 rounds and face sixth place Buderim away on Saturday at 6pm.