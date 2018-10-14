Did you see what the Hailnado did to this Gympie property?

Denise Kapernick from GJ Gardner Homes on clean up after storm.

Denise Kapernick from GJ Gardner Homes on clean up after storm. Troy Jegers

STORM: 5274 homes powerless, 30K lightning strikes in Gympie

PICTURES of destruction dominated the Gympie region after Thursday's "hailnado”, but a spread of savaged waffle pod slabs at a McIntosh Creek building site made for one of the stranger sights.

GJ Gardner Homes Gympie office manager Denise Kapernick got word of the catastrophic damage soon after watching the sinister storm roll through the region and arrived on site to find the pods scattered all over the road.

"They picked the whole lot up and destroyed every single panel, there's not one we can salvage out of it,” Ms Kapernick said.

"As soon as there's holes, they compromise the slab so we have to throw the lot.

"At about 2pm we got hit at the office, not long after that we got a phone call to say we've got some foam blocks moving.”

"We've got a supervisor away on annual leave and the boss is recovering from surgery so I headed out there thinking I would pick them up and bring them back but as soon as I saw it I knew that wasn't going to happen.”

Ms Kapernick said she had been at the property since 5am Friday morning starting the clean up job alongside contractors and a generous neighbour.

She said the ruined pods, crucial to laying the foundations of the property, had compounded with further plumbing and electrical damages to put an indefinite delay on construction.