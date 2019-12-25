Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Robert John Edward Richards was given a stern warning about his drug use.
Robert John Edward Richards was given a stern warning about his drug use.
Crime

Did the message sink in for this drug user?

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
25th Dec 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAGISTRATE'S warning to Robert John Edward ­Richards was very clear.

"If you keep coming back before the court, possessing dangerous drugs, you're going to end up going to jail."

After those words, ­Magistrate Cameron Press placed the 23-year-old on nine months' probation for his ­latest cannabis indiscretion earlier this month.

Yeppoon Magistrates Court heard on Thursday that ­Richards, who was most ­recently busted with 1.6g of cannabis, had also been dealt with for drug offences in ­February this year and September last year.

As well as pleading guilty to drug possession, Richards pleaded guilty to a contravene direction charge and for that he was fined $150.

More Stories

Show More
possess cannabis tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie RSPCA: ‘Stop dumping on charities’

        premium_icon Gympie RSPCA: ‘Stop dumping on charities’

        News Gympie people need to “suck up the tip fees” instead of dumping on charities, volunteer says.

        Council’s ‘explosive’ decision on New Year’s fireworks

        premium_icon Council’s ‘explosive’ decision on New Year’s fireworks

        News Fate of Gympie tradition revealed as council wrestles with choice in the face of...

        Nightmare before Christmas after Bruce Hwy smash

        premium_icon Nightmare before Christmas after Bruce Hwy smash

        News Drivers are facing a chaotic Christmas Eve on the highway after a two-vehicle crash...

        Bats are Gympie’s newest climate refugees

        premium_icon Bats are Gympie’s newest climate refugees

        News DISTRESSED and starving fruit bats are desperately seeking homes, at least for now...