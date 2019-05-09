Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prince George, royal gossip? Picture: Steve Parsons/Pool via AP, File
Prince George, royal gossip? Picture: Steve Parsons/Pool via AP, File
Celebrity

How Prince George let baby name slip

by Rebecca Flood
9th May 2019 1:01 PM

As the world waited on tenterhooks to find out the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby, it turns out Prince George let the cat out of the bag months ago.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they had named their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, as they finally presented him to the world.

But the 34-year-old's big reveal might have been spoiled by Prince George who let the name slip earlier this year.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest bizarrely revealed he goes by the name Archie.

Photos
View Gallery

The royal name was discovered by a man who bumped into the little prince while he was walking his dog in Berkshire.

The five-year-old was out for a stroll with his gran, Carole Middleton, when he stopped to pet the unnamed man's dog.

He told The Sun: "I was asked by a police minder not to take a photograph of the children, which I didn't, but George started stroking my dog.

"Just to be friendly I engaged in a bit of small talk, and I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it.

"To my astonishment he said 'I'm called Archie' with a big smile on his face.

"I don't know why he calls himself Archie but kids often play with their names, and I think it's lovely."

Meghan Markle, 37, gave birth to her son, the seventh in line to the throne, on Monday after she went over her due date.

Archie was delivered at 5.26am - thought to be at the exclusive $35,000-a-night Portland Hospital - and weighed 3.26kg.

As the new mum presented her bundle of joy to the cameras at Windsor Castle, she stunned in a white belted trench dress and heels.

Meghan, Harry and baby Archie front the cameras. Picture: Dominic Lipinski — WPA Pool/Getty Images
Meghan, Harry and baby Archie front the cameras. Picture: Dominic Lipinski — WPA Pool/Getty Images

After the latest royal was unveiled to the world, his proud parents also revealed his name, which Prince Harry said they'd "had time to think about".

Announcing the birth, the proud dad said: "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined.

"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled.

"We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
archie harrison mountbatten-windsor baby sussex harry and meghan prince george royals

Top Stories

    Coast and Gympie councils to get $12.3 million waste funding

    premium_icon Coast and Gympie councils to get $12.3 million waste funding

    News This is to ensure Gympie ratepayers won't have to pay more for the introduction of the waste disposal levy, says Minister

    • 9th May 2019 1:40 PM
    Do you know these 5 people Gympie cops want to talk to?

    Do you know these 5 people Gympie cops want to talk to?

    News Police warn not to approach anyone displayed in the images

    16 first-timers in record-breaking Gympie cattle contest

    premium_icon 16 first-timers in record-breaking Gympie cattle contest

    News Most entries in this year's Carcass Classic are from the Cook family

    Win a free family pass and ride tickets for the Gympie Show

    Win a free family pass and ride tickets for the Gympie Show

    News To be eligible, find the hidden codeword in tomorrow's Gympie Times