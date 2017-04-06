25°
News

Did the NBN let us down when disaster struck?

Charis Chang | 5th Apr 2017 7:23 AM Updated: 6th Apr 2017 8:26 AM
Courtney Cheshire

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS COMMUNITIES continue to deal with flooding and the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie in Queensland and NSW, Australians will have the first chance to see how the NBN stacks up in emergency situations.

One of the biggest changes the introduction of the NBN has created for disaster management is the loss of home landlines.

In previous emergency situations that caused blackouts, homeowners could still use their home phones, if it was a model that didn't require an external power source, to keep in touch with friends, relatives and authorities.

But with the compulsory switch to NBN, people can only have their phone services delivered via the internet and this does not work when there is no power.
 

Now that many regional areas have switched over to the NBN, how it functions in emergency situations will be an important test for the service.

Rockhampton's Local Disaster Management Committee chair Tony Williams told ABC yesterday that authorities were asking residents to consider this change when deciding whether to evacuate ahead of a massive flood expected in Queensland.

"The landline [network] used to operate when there was loss of power ... with the rollout that ability will be lost," he said.
"Previously they always had that landline there, they could contact people so ... they need to carefully consider what they want to do, whether they want to sit it out or move to an evacuation centre."

 

Steven Andrew, 56, had his roof torn apart by cyclone Debbie, Airlie Beach post cyclone Debbie. Photographer: Liam Kidston
Steven Andrew, 56, had his roof torn apart by cyclone Debbie, Airlie Beach post cyclone Debbie. Photographer: Liam Kidston Liam Kidston

Most people now have mobile phones so losing their landline does not impact them as much as before, but these devices still require electricity to charge and so won't provide as much of a safety net as traditional phone services.

In the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie, those left stranded in Queensland's Airlie Beach without electricity or running water lined up to use public payphones as blackouts rendered some landlines useless.

Mobile services for some providers were also unavailable due to storm damage.

News.com.au's Emma Reynolds, who was in Airlie Beach when the cyclone hit, said it took two days for generators to be set up for the public to use, and people queued for hours to charge their mobiles, causing fights among frustrated tourists.

She said power outages also left people without access to much-needed information, with many getting their advice via gossip and rumours from others.

NBN users have also previously raised concerns about the internet phone service being unreliable and continually dropping out.

"The service will often drop out mid-conversation," Western Australia resident Geoff Levings told news.com.au.

"I talk to my wife three to four times a day and quite often the thing just stops, you don't get any warning."

A spokesman for NBN said there was no reason why a VOIP service should not operate as well as a public switched telephone network service.

"But this really does depend on how well the retail service provider sets up its network to deliver the service," he said.

The tension between NBN and internet service providers like Optus, Telstra and Barefoot Telecom, which Mr Levings pays to deliver his broadband service, is another relationship that will be tested during natural disasters.

Finder.com.au editor-in-chief Angus Kidman said communication between the NBN and its service providers could be a source of friction in dealing with a disaster like Cyclone Debbie, which would have been a challenge even pre-NBN.

This is because customers who have a problem with their NBN service can't contact NBN directly. Instead they have to report the problem to their service provider, who will then notify the NBN.

"We haven't yet seen how effective that communication between the NBN and internet service providers has been and whether that information is passed on," he said.

"Because of the scale of (the disaster), that could pose a challenge for them."

With the NBN rollout quite advanced in regional areas, Mr Levings said the recent extreme weather would reveal how quickly the NBN could respond to high demand situations and restore services in areas where lines may have been damaged by flooding or other factors.

"The big challenge will be how they respond, how quickly they get experts into those areas."

News Corp Australia

Topics:  communication nbn technology

Region's farmers urged register unwanted chemicals

Region's farmers urged register unwanted chemicals

FARMERS are proving their worth as recycling champions with bookings for Agsafe's ChemClear collection ramping up during its final few weeks of registration.

Best selling author has powerful message for young athletes

Karen Clarke, author of From Bullied To Brilliant and Greg Poutney from Gympie Men Of Mleague.

Clarke is as an accomplished life coach.

Did the NBN let us down when disaster struck?

Landlines used to operate even when there was a loss of power.

Why we soured on Sizzler as more close their doors

By next month, there will be just 16 Sizzlers left in Australia.

Local Partners

Daughter clings to life after mother and son killed in crash

The family was travelling along a NSW highway when the deadly crash occurred.

New school crossing for Glastonbury Rd

A long-awaited school crossing will finally be installed on Glastonbury Rd.

A long-awaited safety addition for local school children.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Gympie's Gig Guide for this weekend

MUSIC MAN: An addict of magical music moments, Jimmy Watts has been hunting down music fixes on stages all over the country for years and Sunday afternoon he'll be performing at the Mount Pleasant.

Want to get out and about this weekend? There's heaps on!

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Organisers have announced there will be a fundraiser for flood victims, with details to be unveiled shortly

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

Carrie Bickmore co-hosts The Project.

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

Tully’s baby announcement buoys dramatic night on MKR

Sarah Tully shares her good news on My Kitchen Rules.

QUILPIE native delivered the good news on tonight’s show.

ESCAPE THE RAT RACE

Lot 472 McKewen Road, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land 0 0 $125,000...

Just on the outskirts of Kilkivan is this well maintained allotment. Measuring 9.95 acres, it has enough room to build that dream home and have a horse or two.

INVESTOR ALERT!

49 Rifle Range Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $239,000

3 Bedroom home on 1617 square metres. Big Back Yard. Double lock up garage, dog fenced, screens, ceiling fans. Plumbing is all upgraded in last 12 months. ...

PRIVATE ACREAGE

Tamaree 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $299,000

Get away from your neighbours and still be only 5 minutes to town. 9.96 acres (4.03ha) of near flat country with a natural bush buffer zone around most...

want 2 invest, check this 1 out!

530 Curra Estate Road, Curra 4570

3 1 2 $289,000

Plan your escape 2 the good life! Yes that is right! The good life is within your grasp here in Curra. This level 2.5 acre block with a tidy 3 bedroom house is...

time 2 relax in the Mary Valley!

153 Lewis Road, Amamoor 4570

4 2 2 $398,000!

Do you want dual living in the Mary Valley? This unique 22.5 acre property offers 2 homes overlooking the stunning rolling green hills of Amamoor! The main house...

HUGE POTENTIAL

Widgee 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $199,000

Here's a great opportunity to develop and profit or just enjoy the quiet lifestyle with this unique piece of country. 25.6 acres (10.39ha) with DA approval to...

PRIME EXPOSURE

Gympie 4570

Commercial 0 0 $1,900,000

Situated on a prime corner position next door to McDonalds and Aldi and opposite Centro. 6 strata titled commercial units on near level 1899m2 allotment with...

INVEST IN YOUR FUTURE

38 Reef Street, Gympie 4570

Commercial 0 0 $725,000 + GST (if...

- Fully tenanted commercial property - 5 shops plus mechanical workshop - Flood free location on edge of Gympie CBD - Set on a gently sloping 1980m2...

LOOKING FOR EXPOSURE?

Gympie 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $650,000

Take advantage of approximately 7,000 vehicles passing your business every day with this flat, easy to build on 2 acres (8091m2) allotment with light industry...

BUSINESS &amp; FREEHOLD

Curra 4570

Commercial 0 0 $480,000

Styro Products is a great, easily-run business perfect for the husband and wife team. Retail and distribution of styrofoam cartons for fruit and vegetables...

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!