Did JT bring the rain? Soaking for drought-hit regions

And on the third day he brought more rain? Johnathan Thurston in Quilpie where rain is finally falling after months of sustained dry. Picture: Quilpie Shire Council

And on the third day he brought more rain? Johnathan Thurston in Quilpie where rain is finally falling after months of sustained dry. Picture: Quilpie Shire Council

SOME of Queensland's driest regions have welcomed a fresh pelting of rain with up to 70mm of rainfall in the state's centre after months of a dry spell.

Thunderstorms overnight brought much-needed rain to some drought-affected areas in central Queensland.

And on the third day he brought more rain? Johnathan Thurston in Quilpie where rain is finally falling after months of sustained dry. Picture: Quilpie Shire Council

The town of Blackall, about 214km southwest of Longreach, had 66mm of rainfall overnight and into this morning, while the upper Claude River received 50mm of rainfall.

Quilpie Shire Council suggested it could have been Johnathan Thurston who brought the rain. The rugby league legend is touring outback Queensland with the JT Academy.

"And on the third day he brought more rain - hopefully it will head to the west and send more to the south today," the council posted on Facebook.

"How much has everyone had?"

Some curious locals take in the rain falling in Blackall. Picture: Ray White Blackall

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Jess Gardner said there was some "great" rainfall totals out west.

She explained the fresh dumping of rain was triggered by a combination of moist conditions and an upper system over central Queensland.

"All of that's making the perfect conditions for this rainfall," Ms Gardner said.

It's been a long time between drinks for the central Queensland town of Blackall. Picture: Ray White Blackall

"Underneath those thunderstorms we've seen some really good totals with some official reports in the 70mm mark."

And she said the rain is set to continue with more scattered rainfalls predominantly in Longreach, Blackall and down through to Charleville until Friday.

Welcome rain has soaked parts of central western Queensland during the last 24 hours, with more to come over the next two days: https://t.co/ukWHp8Qpra pic.twitter.com/0mAOhiFGyR — Weatherzone (@weatherzone) October 29, 2019

"We're likely to see scattered rainfall totals in the 30-50mm mark and isolated totals between 50-100mm are very likely," Ms Gardner said.

"A lot of this region in Queensland hasn't seen any rainfall in months so this is some really welcome rainfall for these people."

Yet she warned possible thunderstorms this afternoon and tomorrow could see some flash flooding in areas around Longreach in central Queensland.

"Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding so keep an eye on warnings from the Bureau of Meteorology and council.