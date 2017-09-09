Did homophobia strike in Gympie last night?

TAKEN: The house in Duke St with the (now stolen) flag proudly displayed.

A DISTURBING development in the Gympie region's same sex marriage debate has occurred overnight with a rainbow flag stolen from the front of a home in Duke St.

The flag has been proudly displayed on the front of the home on one of Gympie's main roads for several weeks now, proclaiming that "Love is Love” but it was not there this morning, and the owner, Meagan Clark, is not impressed.

"If anyone has seen this flag that is no longer safely attached to the front of my house, I urge you to return it immediately,” she posted on Facebook today.

"Taking it from my house during the night is considered trespassing and that is a crime!

"So again, I urge you to kindly return it in my letterbox.

"If you have an issue with it, pop a note in my letterbox.

"No need to steal from people. Not very nice when all we are doing is spreading love in our property.”

If anybody knows anything about this theft they should contact Gympie police.