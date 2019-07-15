Did Cats' win save their season, or are they out of lives?

UPDATE: Scott Stiefler was the hero once again for the Gympie Cats on Saturday, booting six goals to help his side to a 20.14 (134) to 12.4 (76) thrashing of the Pine Rivers Swans.

The Cats' finals hopes remain alive, but a win to fifth-placed Moorooka has made a tough task even more challenging heading into the final month of the season.

EARLIER

THE Gympie Cats' quest for a finals berth in their inaugural QFA Division 3 season enters a do-or-die scenario this afternoon away from home against the winless Pine Rivers Swans.

The clash will be all about boosting percentage for the 4-9 Cats, who weren't quite good enough to beat the ladder-leading Moreton Bay Lions at home last week.

Gympie now sit three games behind the Hinterland Blues in the chase to pinch a finals spot, with a relatively friendly run home of Redcliffe, Moorooka, Ipswich and Jindalee to follow tomorrow's match.

A dominant nine-goal effort from spearhead Patrick Harris helped the Cats to a huge 81-point win last time the two teams met in Round 7.

Gympie face Pine Rivers at Rob Akers Reserve from 2pm.

Shakeup on the way?

AFL Queensland have announced the QFA Division 1-3 competition model, of which the Gympie Cats are currently part, is "under review” heading into future seasons.

AFLQ announced that the Maroochydore Football Club would be joining the QAFL competition in 2020, stepping up from the Division 1 competition.

The Swans' move will bring the QAFL back to ten teams, "potentially” giving a QFA Division 2 club the chance to move up into Division 1.

The Cats are eighth of ten QFA Division 3 teams to this point in their debut season after winning the AFL Wide Bay premiership last year.