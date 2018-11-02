'Diabetes, weight and quality of life improved by veganism'

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: JUST imagine how our stressed health system would benefit if people who have pre-diabetes and diabetes researched the new study results in The Gympie Times, November 1: "Vegan diet aids diabetes" that points out the management of blood sugar levels, weight and the "...psychological health and quality of life" all are improved by following a balanced vegan diet.

Letter to Editor

Health system would benefit

JUST imagine how our stressed health system would benefit if people who have pre-diabetes and diabetes researched the new study results in The Gympie Times, November 1: "Vegan diet aids diabetes" that points out the management of blood sugar levels, weight and the "...psychological health and quality of life" all are improved by following a balanced vegan diet.

This is easily achieved by going to the Physician's Committee for Responsible Medicine for information and also investigating the hundreds of easy, healthy vegan recipes available on the internet.

Instantly cholesterol and saturated fats are gone and plant fibre helps eliminate unhealthy toxins, which makes good sense.

Diane Cornelius,

Seacliff Park, SA